Soracom showcase next-generation connected car demonstration with AECC at Mobile World Congress 2025

New proof-of-concept for next-generation network architecture for connected vehicles

Soracom, Inc., a global IoT platform provider with full MVNO capability, is pleased to announce its participation in the AECC (Automotive Edge Computing Consortium) showcase within the “Demonstration Area” of the GSMA Open Gateway at Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC 2025), which will be held from March 3-6, 2025.

AECC is an industry-wide consortium that defines new network requirements for connected car data communication and promotes technological innovations necessary for next-generation mobility. At MWC 2025, AECC will showcase four automotive use cases at the GSMA Open Gateway demonstration, including a proof-of-concept (PoC) demonstration on next-generation network architecture for connected vehicles, jointly developed by Soracom and Toyota Motor Corporation.

AECC’s exhibition at MWC 2025 and the “Statement of Requirements” defining the network functions required for future connected mobility, were announced on February 26, 2025. In this announcement, AECC President and Chair Dr. Ryokichi Onishi highlighted the need for scalable, interoperable, and programmable 5G services to meet increasing data demands across priority use cases such as intelligent driving, high-definition mapping and teleoperation.

Automotive OEMs face the critical challenge of ensuring a secure connection between vehicles and their backend telematics systems. At MWC 2025, the showcased solution ensures a seamless experience by leveraging network capabilities exposed by interoperable telecommunications APIs like those facilitated by AECC in its contribution to the Linux Foundation’s CAMARA project. Connection security is preserved by using the Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC) as an authentication token. This PoC demonstrates that vehicles in operation can stay connected with multiple connectivity options available at each occasion and work for the lifetime of a car even if the communication technology changes over time. This innovative solution ensures automotive manufacturers can maintain uninterrupted connectivity, enabling future-proof, secure telematics services for their customers.

Soracom continues to collaborate with AECC’s global members, including Toyota, on R&D in advanced technologies, contributing to the realization of next-generation solutions that ensure safe and secure cloud connectivity for connected vehicles. Here are the specific details at the show:

MWC 2025 GSMA Open Gateway Exhibition Overview

When: Monday, March 3 – Thursday, March 6, 2025

AECC (Automotive Edge Computing Consortium) and Soracom

Soracom

GSMA Open Gateway – Demonstration Area, Zone: Open Gateway Zone, Hall 4, Fira Gran Via

Open Gateway Zone, Hall 4, Fira Gran Via

