Sony Semiconductor Solutions to release RGB-IR image sensor for in-cabin monitoring cameras that achieves both industry’s smallest 2.1 µm pixel and highest level of near-infrared sensitivity, with approximately 5 effective megapixels delivering high-precision driver and passenger state recognition

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) today announced the upcoming release of the IMX775 CMOS RGB-IR image sensor with the industry’s smallest*1 pixel size of 2.1 µm, delivering both RGB and IR imaging on a single chip and a resolution of approximately 5 effective megapixels,*2 designed for in-cabin monitoring cameras

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) today announced the upcoming release of the IMX775 CMOS RGB-IR image sensor with the industry’s smallest*1 pixel size of 2.1 µm, delivering both RGB and IR imaging on a single chip and a resolution of approximately 5 effective megapixels,*2 designed for in-cabin monitoring cameras.

*1Among CMOS image sensors for in-cabin monitoring cameras. According to Sony research (as of announcement on October 2, 2025).

*2Based on the image sensor effective pixel specification method.

The new RGB-IR image sensor offers a high resolution of approximately 5 effective megapixels and is capable of capturing wide-angle images of the interior of the vehicle including the driver and passengers. It also delivers high image quality in both visible light (RGB) and 940 nm near-infrared light (NIR) imaging on a single chip with the industry’s highest*1 near-infrared sensitivity and RGB dynamic range.

With the increasing need for advanced safety performance in automobiles, it is now becoming mandatory for vehicles to monitor driver status in order to support safe driving and prevent accidents. Laws and regulations are becoming more rigorous about confirming passenger body type, physical posture, and seat belt usage to ensure passenger safety. Against this backdrop, the new image sensor will contribute to driver and passenger safety and help prevent accidents by enhancing the precision of in-cabin monitoring.

The new image sensor uses Sony’s proprietary pixel structure to achieve both the industry’s smallest*1 pixel size of 2.1 µm and the highest*1 NIR sensitivity at the 940 nm NIR wavelength at the same time. The miniaturized pixels enable a resolution of 5 effective megapixels and a wide angle of view for single-chip monitoring of vehicle interiors including the driver and passengers. A high level of quantum efficiency (QE) in NIR contributes to high-precision recognition of the driver’s line of sight and passenger status even in low-light conditions, and regardless of the time of day.

Furthermore, the product is driven by a hybrid rolling and global shutter system for exposures to deliver the industry’s highest*1 110 dB dynamic range in RGB imaging. A new signal processing algorithm is also used to remove NIR elements from the RGB pixels for on-chip processing, thereby delivering superb color reproduction.

Main Features

Delivering not only the industry’s smallest*1 2.1 µm pixel size, but also the highest NIR sensitivity with 35% quantum efficiency

The new sensor uses a pyramid array structure inside pixels to enhance quantum efficiency (the conversion efficiency of light to electrons) even with the miniaturized pixel size. It also optimizes pixel structure to further increase photodiode capacity. Diffracting incident light to enhance the absorption rate delivers a high level of 35% quantum efficiency for a wavelength of 940 nm even at the small pixel size of 2.1 µm. The 5-effective-megapixel resolution enables high-definition monitoring of conditions in the vehicle on a single chip and, with the increased low-light sensitivity, the sensor offers high-precision recognition of the driver’s line of sight and other elements.

Single-chip RGB/NIR processing with high image quality performance:

Hybrid exposure system delivers high image quality RGB imaging in the industry’s highest*1 110 dB dynamic range

The new RGB-IR sensor uses a hybrid exposure system to achieve RGB/NIR high image quality imaging on a single chip. For RGB imaging, a rolling shutter is coupled with on-chip image processing to achieve the industry’s highest*1 dynamic range of 110 dB. This feature makes it possible to generate high quality RGB images even for the inside of vehicles with significant differences in brightness. In NIR imaging, the global shutter exposure and high NIR sensitivity enables high-precision recognition of movements such as driver line of sight and blinking.

On-chip proprietary signal processing algorithm

In general, RGB/NIR sensors are prone to inaccurate color representation due to the unwanted presence of NIR light components in the RGB pixels. This product, however, uses a signal processing circuit with a propriety algorithm to remove NIR components for superior color reproduction even under NIR lighting. Furthermore, built-in signal processing with upscaling to improve NIR image resolution, along with context switching that extracts arbitrary pixel areas from each frame for output, enable an overall compact system without using external ISP.

Meets demand for high-quality in-cabin applications

Sony plans on obtaining automotive reliability testing standard AEC-Q100 Grade 2 certification for the product by the time mass production begins. The Company has also introduced a development process that complies with ISO 26262 for automobile safety and is in compliance with automotive safety standard ASIL-B. These factors contribute to a more reliable on-board camera system.

Provides cybersecurity required for vehicle applications (optional)

This product is compatible with communication authentication elements such as camera authentication using a public key algorithm to confirm the authenticity of the CMOS image sensor, image authentication for detecting image tampering, and control channel falsification.

Key Specifications

Model name IMX775 Effective pixels 2593 × 1945 (H × V), approx. 5.04 megapixels Image size 6.81 mm diagonal (1/2.64 type) Unit cell size 2.1 μm × 2.1 μm (H × V) Frame rate (maximum, all-pixel readout) 60 fps Quantum efficiency (940nm) ≧35% Dynamic range (RGB) 110 dB Power supply Analog 1.1 V

3.3V (revised on October 2, 2025) Digital 1.8 V

1.1V (revised on October 2, 2025) Interface 1.8 v or 1.2 v

1.8 v (revised on October 2, 2025) Interface MIPI CSI-2 serial output (4 lane / 2 lane) Package Bare chip or 120-pin BGA Package size 9.35 mm(H) x 8.05 mm(V)

SOURCE: Sony Semiconductor Solutions