Sonic Studio Experience by Mahindra unlimits immersive in-cabin audio

Mahindra today proudly ushered in a new era of in-car audio with the launch of ‘Sonic Studio Experience by Mahindra’, India’s most immersive and expansive audio experience yet. Making its debut on the company’s recently unveiled BE 6e and XEV 9e Electric Origin SUVs, Sonic Studio Experience by Mahindra promises to Unlimit the sensory experience and transform every journey into an acoustic voyage.

Meticulously crafted to immerse and captivate occupants, Sonic Studio Experience comes to life through Harman Kardon’s uniquely tuned cutting-edge technology. Further enhanced with Dolby Atmos that delivers best-in-class car entertainment, alongside VenueScapes (LIVE) and QuantumLogic Immersion, it adds a new dimension to the listening experience.

India’s very own Music Maestro, Padma Bhushan and Academy Award winner AR Rahman, brings his expertise to create a personalized SonicSuite of delight sounds, experience mode (Calm, Cozy, Club), chimes, and alerts, elevating cabin acoustics to new heights. Complementing this is the mastery of Richard King, 16 Grammy Award winning Sound Engineer, promising to redefine in-car entertainment.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, said, “With Sonic Studio Experience by Mahindra, we have redefined what in-cabin sound can be, combining cutting-edge technology with artistic brilliance. Partnering with legends like AR Rahman and Richard King, and collaborating with industry leaders Harman Kardon and Dolby, we have created an audio experience that is immersive, transformative, and uniquely Mahindra. This is a testament to our commitment to delivering not just vehicles, but experiences that resonate deeply with our customers.”

AR Rahman said, “Working on the BE 6e and XEV 9e has been an immensely satisfying experience as I sought to create a soundscape that transforms every drive into a memorable journey. By envisioning the emotions passengers might be experiencing on their travels, my goal was to design sounds that not only enhance the driving experience but also complement the journey and make it uniquely enjoyable. It’s been a joy working with Mahindra and the team of experts to bring this vision to life.”

Richard King said, “Having spent years in some of the finest recording studios and listening rooms globally, I can confidently say that the Harman sound system in the BE 6e and XEV 9e offers a studio-quality audio experience. A whole lot of effort has gone into perfecting the sound for the BE 6e and XEV 9e and I believe listeners will be captivated by its precision, depth and immersion.”

At the core of Mahindra’s Sonic Studio Experience lies a premium 16-speaker, 1,400-watt Harman Kardon system. This state-of-the-art setup brings the Dolby Atmos experience, with sound that moves all around you, unlocking new levels of emotions and filling the car cabin with greater details, clarity and sound separation. Mahindra becomes the first Indian OEM to integrate this groundbreaking experience into an in-car audio system—alongside Harman Kardon’s innovative VenueScapes Live.

A pioneering technology, VenueScapes Live authentically recreates the acoustics of some of the world’s most iconic concert venues, including the Royal Opera House in Mumbai, Boston Symphony Hall and Wembley Stadium, and is a stand-out feature of the audio system. This immersive soundscape allows passengers to embark on a musical journey across global sound landmarks, all within the confines of the SUV cabin.

What’s more, occupants’ singing along, whistling or talking over a song, are picked up by two microphones, processed by the system’s algorithm and seamlessly mixed into the audio, recreating the feeling of being at one of these venues and participating in the event.

Engineered to perfection, the sound has been finely tuned by Harman Kardon’s experts in close collaboration with the Mahindra team. Through rigorous objective and subjective evaluations, the audio has been optimized for every seat, ensuring unparalleled clarity and depth. Every note, beat, and nuance is designed to elevate the listening experience, seamlessly adapting to road conditions and external noise. Mahindra’s latest eSUVs set a new benchmark, becoming the ultimate stage for audio enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Mahindra