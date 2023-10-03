Solvay partners with BETA Technologies for Advanced Air Mobility platform

BETA Technologies’ electric aircraft to utilize Solvay’s lightweight composite materials to enable zero-emission passenger and cargo air transit

Solvay has been appointed as primary composite material supplier to BETA Technologies, an electric aviation company based out of Vermont, with an office in Montréal, Canada. Solvay will provide BETA with qualification support and advanced materials for the production of their ALIA CTOL, electric fixed-wing aircraft, and ALIA VTOL, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, developed for a variety of applications, including medical, cargo and passenger transportation.

“Solvay is proud to be the advanced material supplier of choice for BETA Technologies as they bring their new aircraft to market” said Marc Doyle, Executive Vice President, Composite Materials, Solvay. “These vehicles represent a new dawn in safe and efficient electric aviation. Solvay’s unrivaled portfolio of composite, adhesive and specialty polymer solutions will help ensure the development of lightweight and certifiable aircrafts. Our technical team is supporting BETA and its partners both remotely and on site across material qualification, certification, and industrialization. We are excited to be involved in this pioneering program.”

“We’re focused on building the safest, most reliable, technically proficient and scalable electric aircraft, and that means starting from the strongest foundation possible, right down to the materials and systems we use,” said BETA Technologies Founder and CEO, Kyle Clark. “We are proud to be collaborating with Solvay and benefit from their broad knowledge and experience of aerospace materials qualifications and unmatched technical support.”

Solvay and BETA are collaborating to select and qualify a tailored suite of materials from Solvay’s broad portfolio to meet the rigorous performance and rate demands of the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) market. Composites and specialty polymers will be used for primary and secondary structures, as well as non-structural parts, combining multifunctional integration with high strength and low weight, as well as electromagnetic interference and lightning protection.

SOURCE: Solvay