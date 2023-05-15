Solvay opens new application development laboratory in China

State-of-the-art facility responds to growing customer demand for tailored solutions with high-performance materials in China

Solvay, a global market leader in specialty materials, has officially opened another application development lab (ADL) in Shanghai to expand the global footprint of its research and innovation capabilities. Major local and global end markets expected to benefit from Solvay’s Shanghai based Application Development Lab will be automotive, new energy, life solutions and pharmacy, smart devices and semiconductors.

With a team of some 30 highly qualified and experienced scientists, engineers and technicians, the Shanghai ADL will be fully equipped to advance custom-tailored application developments using state-of-the-art Solvay technologies. An Innovation Workshop will coordinate the resources to accelerate the implementation of local solutions through world class simulation, prototyping and performance evaluation services, complemented by various dedicated process equipment, such as for 3D printing, extrusion and noise-vibration-harshness (NHV) improvements.

The opening ceremony of the new lab on May 12th was attended by Solvay’s Chief Technology Officer Nicolas Cudré-Mauroux, Andrew Lau, Senior Executive Vice President of the company’s Materials global business unit and Francesco Triulzi, Head of Application Development Labs, Solvay Materials.

“There is a growing demand for new application development in various Chinese key industries such as automotive, life sciences and electronics,” commented Andrew Lau. “Our new ADL addresses this trend with a significant investment aimed at responding to local market needs faster and with greater proximity to customers than ever, providing tailored high-performance material solutions.”

“The new ADL will follow a triple strategy focusing on local-for-local, global-for-local and local-for-global innovation,” explained Nicolas Cudré-Mauroux. “Unique facilities to support these efforts include a semiconductors clean room environment enabling high-purity and high-temperature testing, separation capabilities for hemodialysis and water filtration applications, and a functional and industrial coatings facility.”

SOURCE: Solvay