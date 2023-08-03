Solvay named runner-up in ‘Future of Lightweighting’ of the 2023 Altair Enlighten Award

Breakthrough with Ajedium™ PEEK film for slot liners enabling lower wall-thickness, increased copper slot fill and superior thermal insulation over incumbent materials

Solvay, a global market leader in specialty materials, has been honored with the runner-up Altair Enlighten Award 2023 in the ‘Future of Lightweighting’ category for slot liners using Ajedium™ PEEK Film in the battery pack and e-motor design of electric vehicles (EV). Presented in association with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the Altair Enlighten Award is the industry’s only award dedicated to vehicle lightweighting and honors sustainability and lightweighting advancements that have significant potential to reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts.

The award was received by Solvay’s Dr. DeeDee Smith, E-Mobility Marketing Manager, and Brian Baleno, Head of Automotive Marketing, in an awards ceremony on August 1st.

The distinguished Ajedium™ PEEK Film slot liners were selected by the Altair jury for offering a potential mass reduction of 12 kg in the battery pack and 4 kg in the e-motor of EVs compared to the weight of systems using traditional laminates. This can make a big difference in terms of EV power consumption and reach. By achieving the same electrical resistance at only two thirds of the typical laminate thickness, the innovative PEEK slot liners also increase the available stator slot space for additional magnet wire and thus higher copper slot fill factors.

Moreover, the superior electric insulation and thermal heat dissipation of Ajedium™ PEEK enhances the thermal management efficiency, which allows designers to downsize the aluminum casting and create more sustainable e-motors with less energy and material consumption. The PEEK film shows excellent chemical resistance to automatic transmission fluids (ATF) and good adhesion to varnish. In addition, it eliminates the need for dedusting equipment and climate controlled storage, reducing energy costs and improving workspace conditions.

Ajedium™ is a trademark of Solvay.

SOURCE: Solvay