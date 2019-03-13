Solvay and Magneti Marelli display jointly developed thermoplastic composite steering knuckle at JEC World 2019

Solvay is displaying a thermoplastic composite steering knuckle prototype on its stand at JEC World 2019.

The component, a prototype manufactured by Magneti Marelli, is the first of its kind and the result of a close collaboration between both companies.

The steering knuckle’s complex geometry was designed to maximise the properties brought by Solvay’s thermoplastic composites and injection molding materials. It showcases compression molding and overmolding processes and the combination of Solvay’s Amodel® PPA thermoplastic compound and EvoliteTM PPA thermoplastic composites – products developed specifically for high-temperature automotive functional applications. The development highlights how novel high-performance materials, rate-capable processing methods and a smart part design can be combined to result in structural performance, function integration and weight saving.

“We are proud of our contribution to this prototype. This is a successful combined application of Solvay’s Amodel and Evolite PPA thermoplastic composite technologies which meets the rate and process flexibility expected by automotive manufacturers” said Gerald Perrin, Global Automotive Director at Solvay Composite Materials Global Business Unit.

“This prototype is the first of its kind in the field of suspensions. By using promising materials and processing technologies we were able to combine high performance thermoformed laminates with injection molding to create complex and non-conventional geometries. This combination enabled the design of a functionally integrated component including co-molded structural sleeves. Magneti Marelli led the project from concept – using advanced design methodologies, to prototyping and benefited from Solvay’s materials science application and process tuning expertise” said Marco Goia, Head of Product Development at Magneti Marelli Ride Dynamics.

