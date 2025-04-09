Solvay advances European rare earths production through capacity expansion

The inauguration of Solvay’s new production line in France marks the start of rare earth production for permanent magnets, enhancing Europe's sovereignty and supporting the Critical Raw Materials Act

Solvay has officially inaugurated its rare earths production line for permanent magnets at the La Rochelle facility, marking a significant milestone in the Group’s commitment to meeting Europe’s strategic goals. This expansion enables Solvay to start delivering rare earth materials for permanent magnets, reinforcing its position as a global leader in the rare earths market.

The investment in France enhances an established facility, the biggest plant outside China capable of separating all rare earth materials. With its historical and pioneering process leadership, Solvay is committed to leveraging its expertise and scale to support green technologies and contribute to Europe’s autonomy in rare earths production, aligning with the Clean Industrial Deal.

Starting today, Solvay begins commercial production of rare earths for permanent magnets, essential components in electric vehicle motors, renewable energy, advanced electronics and defense systems. This phase is the first step toward meeting the objective of satisfying 30% of European demand by 2030. The facility will source rare earths and recycled materials from a diverse range of suppliers and mining partners, as mandated by the Critical Raw Materials Act.

Solvay is partnering with emerging mining and recycling players to accelerate the establishment of a robust, reliable, and sustainable supply chain, crucial for Europe’s competitiveness and industrial and technological sovereignty.

“At Solvay, we call for strong partnerships and collaboration with authorities, suppliers, and customers to create a competitive and robust value chain for rare earths in Europe,” said Philippe Kehren, Solvay CEO. “Our expertise, supported by the right partners, will drive the growth and success of the rare earths sector. We have ambitious plans to foster a reliable value chain for high-performance permanent magnets. It is crucial to embark on this journey and embrace the opportunity Solvay offers to enhance Europe’s leadership in sustainable technologies.”

An Nuyttens, President of Solvay’s Special Chem business, added, “While expanding the site’s capacity, we are reinventing our process that leverages our unique know-how in rare earths separation to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% and halve water consumption by 2030. Our commitment to innovation and sustainability strengthens our leadership and competitiveness in the rare earths industry, making us the preferred choice for our customers in Europe and beyond.”

SOURCE: Solvay