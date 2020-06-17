Solihull employees celebrate 50 years of Range Rover with £50K charity donations

Jaguar Land Rover employees are marking the Range Rover’s 50th anniversary by donating £50,000 to good causes.

The money will be divided into fifty £1,000 pots for local charities nominated by staff at the Solihull manufacturing plant, where the money has been raised through monthly employee donations.

The original luxury SUV has played a significant role in its home region, where more than a million models have been made at Solihull since 1970.

Thanks to this success, Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull Charity Committee has been helping good causes for over a decade. The 50th anniversary donation will take the total amount of employee-generated funding to more than £75,000 in 2020.

Earlier this year the committee donated £27,000 to local charities, including Birmingham University Hospitals Charity and Age UK Solihull, to help the fight against coronavirus.

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover