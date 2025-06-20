SolidRun powers global V2X infrastructure with high-performance edge platforms

Collaboration with CiT –Communication in Traffic expands SolidRun’s leadership in the connected vehicle V2X ecosystem

SolidRun, a leading developer of high-performance System on Module (SoM) solutions and edge computing platforms, has announced its expanding role in powering next-generation V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) infrastructure worldwide. As transportation systems continue to evolve toward automation and real-time intelligence, SolidRun’s embedded computing platforms are at the core of enabling safe, secure, and efficient communication between vehicles, road users, and infrastructure.

As part of this global expansion, SolidRun has partnered with consider it GmbH, the German company behind the CiT – Communication in Traffic brand. This collaboration puts SolidRun’s proven i.MX 8XLite System on Module into CiT’s newly launched CiT One OBU (Onboard Unit) and CiT One RSU (Roadside Unit), two turnkey V2X solutions engineered for intelligent transportation systems, public transit, emergency vehicle prioritization, and autonomous driving applications

“Our mission is to deliver the foundational computing technology that makes smart infrastructure and connected mobility possible,” said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO of SolidRun. “With CiT’s new V2X products, our automotive-grade platforms are now helping municipalities and mobility providers deploy intelligent systems that reduce congestion, enhance safety, and prepare cities for the autonomous future.”

SolidRun’s i.MX 8XLite SoM platform is uniquely suited for real-time processing in safety-critical environments. With integrated features like CAN bus, automotive Ethernet, expansion headers, and GPIOs, it provides V2X product developers with a flexible and robust foundation for prototyping and scaling their connected vehicle solutions. Its powerful Arm Cortex A35 processors and suite of high-speed interfaces make it ideal for controller-based architectures that demand precise synchronization and low-latency communication between vehicles and infrastructure.

Built around SolidRun’s power-efficient and rugged i.MX 8XLite SoM, the CiT One RSU and OBU deliver real-time data processing, secure V2X communication (including DSRC/802.11p), and advanced connectivity options such as LTE, GNSS, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi. These platforms are engineered to meet the environmental and operational demands of roadside infrastructure and in-vehicle deployment, ensuring reliable performance across a wide range of smart mobility use cases.

“SolidRun’s platform gave us the performance, security, modular flexibility, and long-term support we needed to bring our vision for the CiT One product family to life,” said Leutrim Mustafa, Head of consider innovation. “This collaboration accelerates our ability to deliver V2X-ready infrastructure that improves traffic safety and efficiency for cities and vehicle manufacturers alike.”

The CiT One RSU is a rugged, pole-mountable roadside unit that enables infrastructure-to-vehicle (I2V) communication, ideal for use at intersections, traffic control points, and transit corridors. The CiT One OBU, designed for in-vehicle installation, supports vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication for fleet, public safety, and autonomous vehicle applications. Both products are available and being actively deployed across smart city and connected transport initiatives in Europe.

