Solera launches global end-to-end fleet management ecosystem, Solera Fleet Solutions, in EMEA at IAA 2022

Consolidated solution will give fleet managers data insights to help improve fleet performance, safety and risk mitigation, and driver satisfaction

Solera Holdings, LLC (“Solera”), the leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services, today announced the launch of its consolidated Fleet Solutions offering in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Global end-to-end fleet management ecosystem – Solera Fleet Solutions – brings together the best in fleet intelligence to help fleet managers navigate the most pressing challenges they face today. It will be rolled out across Europe from Autumn 2022.

Solera research shows that fleet managers across Europe are facing unprecedented challenges in 2022. Two-thirds (65%) of fleet decision-makers say customer expectations have increased when it comes to the speed of deliveries, with 79% feeling under pressure to make deliveries faster and more efficiently1. This is converging with concerns over rising fuel costs, driver shortages, and fears of a global recession, making 2022 and the coming year some of the most challenging years on record2.

Commented Mark Tiana, Solera VP of Fleet Solutions: “Fleets are telling us they are currently facing the greatest challenges in a decade – driver shortages, rising operational costs, and data overload – creating a perfect storm. Yet, the technology solutions they have in place aren’t helping them solve these problems, they are just adding to the noise. That’s why we are launching Solera Fleet Solutions in EMEA – to provide fleets with meaningful insights that make fleet managers and drivers’ jobs and lives easier, improving efficiency, and the bottom line.”

For fleet managers, the consolidated Solera Fleet Solutions will bring together intelligent data that is often fragmented across multiple systems and teams. With a single source of data, fleet managers will have the information they need to retain drivers, reduce risk, and boost productivity.

Solera Fleet Solutions offers three main products to help fleets tackle the problems they face today:

Solera Protect

Solera Protect (formerly SmartDrive Protect) is a video-safety solution that enables small fleets to not only understand what incidents have happened on the road but why, allowing them to make improvements.

Designed for small to mid-sized fleets, Solera Protect identifies driver behavior and provides coaching where needed to improve their safety on the road, or to reward excellent driving.

Market-leading video technology can also exonerate fleets from costly legal action in the event of a road incident, as well as protect them from fraudulent claims.

Reducing road incidents means drivers come home safe, as well as reducing costs due to vehicle downtime for repairs, legal action, and reputational damage.

Solera Mentor

Solera Mentor helps customers reduce collisions, injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of vehicle ownership through its patented, closed-loop, driver behavior-based safety programs.

The award-winning app not only identifies risky driving behavior, but also remediates it with in-app micro-training coaching, rewards and gamification, and provides support to drivers and managers with unsurpassed professional services.

The solution drives up to a 67% reduction in collisions for fleets and a sizable return on investment due to fewer driver workdays lost to injury, worker compensation, liability suits, vehicle repairs, and fuel emissions.

Solera Roadnet Anywhere

Playing a key role in the supply chain, Roadnet Anywhere (RNA) is a SaaS software suite based on powerful and highly configurable algorithms that allows fleets to optimize costs and resources of their “last mile” logistics operations.

Through a smartphone app, RNA’s advanced algorithms allow fleets to optimize their last-mile routes based on more factors than any other technology, from cost to customer service and seasonality to ensure end-customers get goods on time, every time.

With driver retention a key challenge for fleets in 2023, according to Solera’s recent fleet decision-makers’ survey, optimizing routes also enables fleets to complete more orders with fewer drivers.

