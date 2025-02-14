Solaris Urbino 9 LE electric debuts in Nordic markets

Vy Buss, the largest bus company in Norway, has ordered Solaris Urbino 9 LE electric buses

Vy Buss, Norway’s largest bus operator, has ordered three Solaris Urbino 9 LE electric buses. These battery-powered vehicles will serve routes in Slemmestad, a suburban district of Oslo. This is the first order for Solaris’ 9-meter battery-electric buses from the Nordic region. Deliveries are scheduled for July 2025.

“Norway has had success for many years with the diesel version of Solaris Urbino 8,9 LE, a perfect bus for countryside travel and smaller towns. Now, we aim for the new 9 LE electric to be just as successful, and are proud to introduce this bus to the Norwegian market together with Vy”, said Sverre Skaar, CEO Solaris Norge AS.

The Solaris Urbino 9 LE electric is a fully zero-emission midi-class vehicle that ensures quiet and environmentally friendly operation. As the shortest model in Solaris’ portfolio, it complies with both Class I and Class II homologation requirements, making it suitable for both urban and suburban routes. Despite its compact size, the bus offers a significant number of seating places, ensuring a comfortable ride even on longer distances. Thanks to its small dimensions, it is also well-suited for navigating narrow urban spaces, making it a perfect link between city and suburban transport networks.

The buses for Vy Buss will be equipped with the so-called Scandinavian package, which includes additional thermal insulation and features such as a snow chain drawer and special anti-elk lights designed to deter wild animals from entering the road.

The Urbino 9 LE electric has been available on the market since 2021 and has already been chosen by several dozen customers in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Romania, Switzerland, and Italy. Now, Norway joins this list, adding to the more than 700 Solaris buses of various lengths already delivered to the country.

SOURCE: Solaris