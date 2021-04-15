Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric named best electric bus by busplaner

15 April 2021 saw the ceremonial prize award by the busplaner magazine, which is one of the lead opinion-forming trade magazines in Europe. The event was broadcast from Berlin, from the Bus2Bus conference which was held online due to the pandemic restrictions. The Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric was named winner in the category “electric bus”.

“We are very happy that the contribution of Solaris to sustainable transport in Europe has been acknowledged. The expansion of emission-free technologies is crucial to reach climate neutrality. Our latest electric bus model marks yet another step towards helping decision-makers in cities and operators to shift towards environmentally-friendly mobility,” said Christian Goll, the Managing Director of Solaris Deutschland GbmH while receiving the award.

The Urbino 15 LE electric is the first electric bus made by Solaris designed both for city and intercity routes. Marking a highly important step towards zero-emission transport, this feature became a key argument for the jury in support of awarding the firm. This bus is an excellent, ecological alternative for diesel models currently prevailing in the segment of intercity transport vehicles. This comes as a response to the needs of European carriers, and it makes for a completely emission-free alternative in this class for CNG-fuelled buses.

The award handed out in this year’s busplaner competition is not the first one claimed by the bus producer. So far Solaris has received distinctions in the categories “concept vehicle” for its Urbino 12 hydrogen (in 2019) and the “Innovation of the Year” for the new Urbino 12 electric (2018), the Urbino 18,75 electric (2014) and the Urbino 8,9 LE electric (2012).

SOURCE: Solaris