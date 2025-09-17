Solaris to premiere Urbino 10.5 electric at Busworld 2025

During the Busworld 2025 fair in Brussels, Solaris will present three zero-emission Urbino buses with modular drive

During the Busworld 2025 fair in Brussels, Solaris will present three zero-emission Urbino buses with modular drive. The most important event will be the world premiere of the Solaris Urbino 10,5 electric, which will take place on October 3 during the manufacturer’s press conference.

Solaris will be present at the October Busworld 2025 fair in Brussels with its latest zero-emission offer. The manufacturer will showcase three buses with modular drive – the hydrogen Urbino 18 hydrogen, the electric Urbino 12 electric and – in its debut appearance – the Solaris Urbino 10,5 electric.

Completing the fleet. Perfectly.

The new, fully electric model – Solaris Urbino 10,5 electric – is another step towards expanding Solaris’s offer in the segment of zero-emission solutions for public transport. The model combines manoeuvrability and stability with high passenger capacity, while offering optimal range. Moreover, the Urbino 10,5 electric is fully compatible with the entire Urbino family, which means more efficient operation and easier servicing for operators using different Solaris models in their fleets. Urbino 10,5 electric is an intelligent addition to the portfolio in the sustainable urban mobility segment.

Award-winning and reliable flagships

Also on display at the Solaris stand will be two models already well known to the public and popular among customers. The Solaris Urbino 12 electric is the brand’s most popular electric bus, present in dozens of European cities. Its new design with a modern drive system and wide configuration options was awarded the title of Sustainable Bus Award 2025. The Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen, honoured with the title of Bus of the Year 2025, is an articulated hydrogen bus. It guarantees a wide range provided by fuel cell technology combined with high passenger capacity, making it a particularly attractive solution for large cities and the most demanding routes.

Busworld 2025 will take place at Brussels Expo from October 4 to 9. Solaris will be present in Hall 5, at stand 502. The world premiere of the Solaris Urbino 10,5 electric is scheduled for October 3 during the manufacturer’s press conference. During the fair, daily presentations of this model are also planned at 3:00 PM (CET). See you at Busworld 2025 in Brussels.

SOURCE: Solaris