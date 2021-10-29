Solaris to deliver 14 bi-articulated prestigious e-buses to Tide Bus Danmark

At the beginning of October, Solaris landed a prestigious order for 14 bi-articulated electric buses. Its Urbino 24 electric buses, in the MetroStyle, will enhance public transport provided by Tide Bus Danmark in the Danish city of Aalborg

At the beginning of October, Solaris landed a prestigious order for 14 bi-articulated electric buses. Its Urbino 24 electric buses, in the MetroStyle, will enhance public transport provided by Tide Bus Danmark in the Danish city of Aalborg. Buses will be fitted with modern safety systems and improvements. This is an unique order on an European scale, both as regards the length and specific design of the vehicles.

The bi-articulated Solaris e-buses will be deployed for passenger transport in Aalborg, a Danish city in North Jutland. Operator Tide Bus Danmark has placed an order for 14 MetroStyle bi-articulated electric buses. These 24-metre vehicles are specially designed for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes. This is an unprecedented order, due to both the length of the vehicles and the choice of the MetroStyle design.

“We were very glad to hear that Denmark would be the first country ever to receive delivery of electric Urbino 24 MetroStyle buses. This is a bus generation with a high passenger capacity and unique design that perfectly suits the character of modern cities. I am convinced that our collaboration with Tide Bus Danmark will open up a new chapter in our activities and support sustainable urban transport”, said Petros Spinaris, member of the Management Board for Sales, Marketing and Customer Service.

The Solaris Urbino 24 electric MetroStyle bus is an ideal solution for metropolises with increased passenger traffic. Each seat will be fitted with a USB port for mobile devices and the vehicle will feature state-of-the-art LED lighting. As regards the exterior of the bus, customer Tide Bus Danmark has opted for the MetroStyle version with a new distinctive front design. Its dynamic appearance was designed with BRT routes in mind.

The drive of the 24-metre electric bus will consist of two traction motors with a total capacity of 240 kW, propelling two drive axles. The installed Solaris High Energy battery pack, with a total capacity of over 700 kWh, will be charged via a plug.

Each of the 14 ordered unique e-buses will be fitted with automatic driver assistance systems. MirrorEye is a system of cameras that replaces the rear- and side-view mirrors and ensures optimal visibility. Additionally, the system reduces the total width of the bus, which is particularly important on narrow streets or with increased road traffic. The Mobileye Shield+ system will, in turn, allow risks related to the vehicle’s blind spot to be eliminated. Thanks to cameras placed on both its sides, the driver receives warnings of pedestrians and cyclists located nearby. In order to improve fleet management, the Urbino 24 electric MetroStyle will be equipped with eSConnect, a comprehensive diagnostics instrument, to enhance operational efficiency and facilitate maintenance.

The 24-metre vehicle was presented to the public for the first time at Busworld Europe 2019 in Brussels. The idea behind the vehicle was to create a platform for the future serial production of not only 24-metre vehicles with an electric or hybrid drive but also of trolleybuses. The order placed by the operator from Denmark is the first ever for this prestigious bi-articulated vehicle with an electric drive.

SOURCE: Solaris