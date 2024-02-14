Solaris: The Romanian city of Galați invests in 40 new e-buses

The authorities of the city of Galați have decided to make further investments in green public transportation

The authorities of the city of Galați have decided to make further investments in green public transportation. This time Solaris will deliver 40 battery buses to Romania. 20 Urbino 9 LE electric and 20 Urbino 12 electric will be delivered to the customer at the beginning of next year.

The authorities of the city of Galați, Romania, have selected the supplier of 40 modern electric buses through a tender procedure. Solaris will deliver 20 battery buses in a 9-meter version and another 20 with a length of 12 meters. The e-buses will be equipped with both plug-in charging sockets and rails for inverted pantographs.

The battery-powered Solaris buses for Galați will be equipped with Solaris High Energy batteries. This type is characterized by high energy density and, as a result, high capacity. Thanks to these parameters, the vehicles have a long range. Replenishment of energy in the batteries will be possible in two ways: through a plug-in connector, as well as an inverted pantograph, mounted on a charging mast. The first solution is mainly used at depots and referred to overnight battery charging, while pantograph charging is a fast and maintenance-free solution, often used on the route, directly at stops.

The 9-meter bus will be designed to carry 59 passengers, while the 12-meter bus will carry 74. Efficient air conditioning with a heat pump will ensure comfortable temperatures inside the bus. A Mobileye Shield Fisheye system will be installed in all e-buses, responsible for implementing GSR2 requirements, including warnings about the presence of pedestrians and bicyclists in front of the vehicle and in the blind spot on the right and left sides of the vehicle, as well as an intelligent speed assistant.

This is yet another order for this city. In 2021, the manufacturer delivered 20 low-emission hybrid buses to Galați, and in previous years, 12-meter trolleybuses. Solaris is one of the main suppliers of public transport vehicles to Romania. To date, the company has produced and delivered more than 600 vehicles to this market, 60% of which are zero-emission electric buses and trolleybuses.

SOURCE: Solaris