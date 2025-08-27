Solaris strengthens its position in Scandinavia. As many as 180 electric buses for Malmö

Solaris has signed yet another contract with one of the largest public transport operators in Scandinavia – Nobina Sverige AB

Solaris has signed yet another contract with one of the largest public transport operators in Scandinavia – Nobina Sverige AB. Under the agreement, the manufacturer will deliver 180 zero-emission Solaris Urbino electric buses to Malmö. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026–2027.

This is one of the largest electric bus orders in Solaris’ history in Sweden and marks the next stage of collaboration with Nobina – the largest public transport operator in the Nordic countries. As many as 180 new Solaris Urbino electric buses will take to the streets of Malmö between 2026 and 2027. Nobina has ordered e-buses in four different lengths: 12, 15, 18, and 24 meters. The vehicles will serve both urban and suburban routes in Malmö, Sweden’s third-largest city. Thanks to this investment, the city is taking a significant step closer to achieving full electrification of its public transport system.

Malmö is a particularly important city for Solaris – over the past years, the manufacturer has established a strong position there, supplying, among others, 12-meter trolleybuses as well as 15- and 18-meter electric buses. What’s more, Malmö is one of the few cities in Europe where 24-meter bi-articulated buses are used in regular urban traffic. The new order includes 78 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 electric buses with a battery capacity of 600 kWh, 36 Solaris Urbino 24 electric buses with 700 kWh batteries, 65 low-entry Urbino 15 LE electric buses with 500 kWh batteries, and one Solaris Urbino 12 electric bus with a total battery capacity of 400 kWh. This wide range of vehicle lengths and configurations will allow for optimal fleet adaptation to the diverse operational needs of the city and its surroundings.

Solaris has been collaborating with Nobina for years, supplying modern zero-emission vehicles to several Swedish cities. In recent years, the manufacturer has delivered, among others, 55 electric buses for regional routes in Stockholm and 28 vehicles for Nobina Skåne. At the beginning of 2025, the operator also ordered 89 units of the Urbino 15 LE electric model.

“We are proud to continue our cooperation with Nobina, a leader in zero-emission transport in Sweden. Thanks to our experience, built up over years of presence in the Scandinavian market, we are pleased to support the next stages of Malmö’s electrification, a city that is now almost fully ready for an entirely electric public transport system,” said Sverre Skaar, CEO of Solaris Sverige AB.

Solaris has been present on the Swedish market since 2003. To date, the company has delivered over 850 buses to Sweden, more than 200 of which are zero-emission vehicles supplied in recent years. The order for Malmö represents not only another important step towards achieving the region’s ambitious climate goals but also confirms Solaris’ key role in transforming European public transport towards zero-emission solutions.

SOURCE: Solaris