Solaris presents its articulated hydrogen bus and electric midibus at Next Mobility Exhibition 2022 in Milan

At the international Next Mobility Exhibition held on 12-14 October 2022 in Milan Solaris Bus & Coach is presenting its two latest vehicles. The articulated hydrogen-powered bus that was launched in September this year will be on display in Italy for the first time. In addition, the producer is showcasing the battery-powered Urbino 9 LE electric midibus that otherwise carries passengers in Bolzano daily.

Solaris has been committed to e-mobility for many years now, by focusing its development activities on zero-emission and city-dweller-friendly solutions. So far, the manufacturer has delivered and contracted over 2500 electric buses for operators providing public transport services in almost 120 European towns and cities. Its wide range of vehicles, which do not release any exhaust emissions and are equipped with advanced technologies, is Solaris’s response to the varied needs of European carriers.

The Next Mobility Exhibition is a new trade event held in Milan for the first time. The exhibition focuses on public and collective transport, and in particular on low- and zero-emission solutions. It is a networking platform bringing together transport carriers, vehicle manufacturers, technology suppliers, and developers of innovative and sustainable mobility policies.

Solaris welcomes you to its Stand No. C52 C60 in Hall 10 with its two latest zero-emission vehicles on display: the articulated Urbino 18 hydrogen bus and the Urbino 9 LE electric midibus.

Hydrogen novelty

The articulated hydrogen-fuelled bus on display at the Next Mobility Exhibition was launched on 14 September 2022. It is, in fact, the second hydrogen bus in Solaris’s zero-emission offering. As with the shorter version, the main energy source in this vehicle is hydrogen. With this 18-metre model, the manufacturer is responding to the growing market for vehicles of this type.

The heart of the Urbino 18 hydrogen bus is a cutting-edge fuel cell that acts as a miniature hydrogen power plant. Hydrogen is transformed by the fuel cell into electricity which is then transferred to the driveline. Solaris’s new vehicle doesn’t feature a conventional engine compartment as it has been equipped with a modular drive system. The space thus saved has allowed the bus maker to increase the vehicle’s passenger capacity. What is more, by eliminating the engine compartment, more space on the roof has been created, where composite light hydrogen tanks with a total capacity of 51.2 kg have been mounted. The use of a modular drive also facilitates servicing as its main components are now accessible from floor level. Mounted in the articulated bus, the Solaris batteries with a capacity of around 60 kWh serve as an auxiliary power source, used, for instance, during acceleration or as storage for recovered energy. Full refueling of the vehicle takes around 20 minutes.

Thanks to the hydrogen technology applied and an increased number of new, light hydrogen tanks, the brand-new bus will perform excellently on longer routes. It will be able to cover about 350 km on a single refill in various weather conditions. Depending on the configuration, the bus will be able to carry up to 140 passengers. The latest model can be type-approved both as a class I and class II vehicle, which makes it possible to deploy it on inter-city routes.

As standard, the new model will feature an air-conditioning system for the passenger compartment with a heat pump. As regards additional features, clients may choose from a variety of solutions, for example, they may opt for ADAS, i. e. advanced driver assistance systems such as MirrorEye or MobilEye Shield+.

The 12-metre version of the Solaris Urbino hydrogen bus was launched in 2019. Since then, nearly 100 hydrogen buses have already been delivered to customers in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Poland. New deliveries to clients in Spain, France, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, amongst other countries, will start soon. The first deliveries of the 18-metre articulated vehicle will be possible as early as the second quarter of 2023.

The Urbino 9 LE electric bus – flexible and reliable

The Solaris Urbino LE electric bus is a 9-meter low-entry electric vehicle designed in such a way that it can be adapted to class I or class II type approval requirements. Thus, the bus provides an excellent link between the urban and suburban road network across sprawling conurbations.

The Urbino 9 LE electric vehicle is equipped with an electric central motor with a power output of 220 kW. The drive system in this model is powered by energy from a set of Solaris High Energy batteries with a capacity of over 260 kWh. The batteries can be charged via pantograph or a plug-in connection.

Despite its compact dimensions, the vehicle has room for a significant number of seats, most of which are forward-facing. The spacious air-conditioned interior of the bus can fit 30 comfortable seats and, in addition to that, 4 folding ones. Six seats is accessible from the low floor. The modernised design provides more headroom in the rear of the bus, which enhances journey quality. At the same time, due to its compact dimensions, the bus will not only perform brilliantly in cramped city spaces, but also on steep climbs and on tight mountain bends. The stylish vehicle boasts a variety of amenities for urban passengers, for example, a comprehensive passenger information system, USB charging ports and aesthetical LED lighting.

Since its launch in 2021, the Solaris Urbino 9 LE electric bus has been winning over more and more clients. To date, the company has received orders for this bus type from carriers in Germany, Spain, Italy and Poland. Normally, the model on display is part of the fleet of the Italian carrier SASA Bolzano. This particular client has opted to purchase eight vehicles of this type, and one of these is currently presented at the exhibition in Milan.

