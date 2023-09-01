Solaris is the leader of the European electric bus market after first half of 2023

With a share of 16.4%, Solaris is the undisputed leader of the European electric bus market after the first 6 months of 2023

With a share of 16.4%, Solaris is the undisputed leader of the European electric bus market after the first 6 months of 2023. Solaris is also the largest supplier of electric buses in Europe, taking into account all vehicles delivered from 2012 to the end of June 2023.

In the first six months of 2023, a total of 2567 electric buses were registered in Europe, of which as many as 421 were Solaris vehicles. This gave the company the first place in this segment with a share of 16.4% and allowed it to overtake the next manufacturer on the list by over 6 percentage points.

It is worth emphasizing that the segment of electric buses in the first half of 2023 increased by as much as 45% compared to the same period of the previous year – from 1768 vehicles to the level of 2567 e-buses. Thus, the e-bus segment in Europe accounts for more than 37% of all city bus registrations. This area has been gradually growing for many years, with a decreasing market for vehicles with internal combustion engines.

It is important that the total volume of registrations of all city buses in Europe in the first six months of this year was as much as 12,5% higher than in the same period last year.

Solaris has been consistently building its position as the European leader in electromobility for over 12 years. During this time, the manufacturer has delivered over 2,000 e-buses to its customers from over 20 countries and occupies an undeniable position of market leader in this respect.

SOURCE: Solaris