Solaris hydrogen buses to go to Mallorca!

Solaris has won a tender for the delivery of five hydrogen-powered Urbino 12 hydrogen buses to Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the island of Mallorca

Solaris has won a tender for the delivery of five hydrogen-powered Urbino 12 hydrogen buses to Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the island of Mallorca. The contract is worth about €4 million.

The Board of Directors of EMT-Palma, a municipal transport company in Palma de Mallorca, has decided to purchase five hydrogen-powered, absolutely zero-emission Solaris vehicles. This investment is part of the “Green Hyslan” project, financed with EU funds. The project objective seeks to promote the development of clean energy as part of initiatives aimed at combating climate change by 2050. As a result of the planned activities, the Spanish island is to become a European benchmark in terms of using zero-emission energy.

“Interest in hydrogen technology is steadily growing and the decision of the authorities of Palma de Mallorca to purchase Urbino 12 hydrogen buses is a perfect example of this. We are very proud that as a manufacturer and supplier of state-of-the-art vehicles we can support yet another city in the transition to zero-emission public transport. We strongly believe that our hydrogen buses will excellently serve the residents of this beautiful island”, said Petros Spinaris, member of the Management Board for Sales and After Sales.

Hydrogen buses are an essential part of Solaris’s e-mobility offering and an attractive proposition for towns and cities that are striving to achieve zero-emission public transport systems. The highly technologically-advanced Urbino 12 hydrogen bus was launched in 2019 at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm as a complement to battery-electric products. The launch of another vehicle of this type, the articulated Urbino 18 hydrogen bus, is slated for the 2nd half of 2022.

The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen bus performs outstandingly in city spaces. It produces no local emissions because the sole by-product of the chemical reaction that takes place in the hydrogen fuel cell is water. Thanks to the employment of advanced technologies it guarantees a range of up to 350 km. The refuelling takes only a few minutes, which makes the bus very easy to handle and provides flexibility for local transport operators. Compared to diesel vehicles, it produces only slight vibrations and the noise level is barely noticeable.

At present, Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses can be seen, for example, on the streets of Bolzano in Italy, Cologne and Wuppertal in Germany as well as in the province of South Holland in the Netherlands. Now these places will be joined by the over 800,000-strong city of Palma de Mallorca, the capital of one of the most famous tourist islands in Europe.

SOURCE: Solaris