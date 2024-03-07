Solaris: Further 12 electric buses for Warsaw

Solaris Bus & Coach and MZA Warszawa have signed a contract for the delivery of 12 electric buses Urbino 12 electric

Solaris Bus & Coach and MZA Warszawa have signed a contract for the delivery of 12 electric buses Urbino 12 electric. This is another agreement for the supply of battery-powered vehicles signed with the manufacturer. In total, Solaris has already delivered 152 e-buses to the capital. The company is currently implementing a contract from December 2023 for 12 articulated Urbino 18 electric buses.

Warsaw has one of the largest fleets of electric buses in Europe. The 152 Solaris buses, operating on the streets of the capital, constitute a vast majority of the electric buses in the city. MZA Warsaw signed an agreement with Solaris Bus & Coach for the delivery of 12 additional Urbino 12 electric buses. According to the provisions of the contract, the order will be completed within a year of its conclusion. It is worth mentioning that in December 2023, the Warsaw Public Transport Authority ordered 12 articulated models from the manufacturer, which will be used by MZA.

The Urbino 12 electric the manufacturer’s flagship and most popular battery model. Each of the ordered buses will be equipped with an electric motor, which will draw energy from advanced Solaris High Energy batteries. The vehicles will be charged in two ways – at depots using a classic plug-in connector, as well as through pantographs placed along the routes. The buses will be air-conditioned using CO2 devices with a heat pump.

Solaris is the European market leader in electric and hydrogen buses. The manufacturer has an impressive order portfolio, including more than 3,000 zero-emission buses, of which nearly 2,300 are actively serving routes in cities and towns across Europe.

In the photo, from the left: Andrzej Sienkiewicz, Sales Director, Solaris Bus & Coach, Kamil Królak, Member of the Board of MZA Warsaw, Jan Kuźmiński, CEO of the Board of MZA Warsaw, Leszek Ruta, Member of the Board of MZA Warsaw.

SOURCE: Solaris