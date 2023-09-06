Solaris: First ever e-buses in Głogów

Solaris Bus & Coach and public transport operator Gmina Miejska in Głogów has concluded a contract for the delivery of five electric buses

Solaris Bus & Coach and public transport operator Gmina Miejska in Głogów has concluded a contract for the delivery of five electric buses. The Urbino 12 electric buses that have been ordered, and the requisite charging infrastructure, will be delivered to the town in the summer of 2024. The vehicles are the first zero-emission investment by the town, located in Lower Silesia.

Gmina Miejska Głogów has selected Solaris Bus & Coach in a tender procedure to supply five Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses along with the charging infrastructure. The signing ceremony took place with the participation of Głogów Mayor Rafael Rokaszewicz. In line with the contract signed the first battery-powered electric buses will arrive in this Lower Silesian town in the second half of 2024.

‘The purchase of further electric buses by the Gmina Miejska Głogów not only has a social and economic dimension but will also bring many environmental benefits. It is important to us that the buses in Głogów are zero-emission and do not pollute our environment. Solaris is a leader in the European of electric buses, so we are looking forward to this cooperation immensely’, said Rafael Rokaszewicz, Mayor of Głogów.

‘We are very much looking forward to the next chapter of our long-term collaboration and would like to congratulate you on this impressive investment in zero-emission buses, which will make public transport in Głogów more sustainable and resident-friendly’, said Waldemar Wlazło, for the Western and Southern Region in Poland at Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

The bus drive will comprise a 220 kW engine, powered by energy provided by Solaris High Energy batteries. The batteries, with a capacity of 280 kWh, will be charged via a plug-in connector as well as using an inverted pantograph, i.e. one lowered from the charging mast onto the bus roof. Thanks to these flexible charging solutions, the buses will be able to operate all day long providing a reliable and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional transport means.

Along with the vehicles, the manufacturer will deliver the requisite charging infrastructure. One fast-charging station will be built on Towarowa Street while plug-in chargers will be located at the bus depot on Transportowa Street. The charging stations will become key elements of the town’s infrastructure, allowing for fast and efficient bus charging.

The partnership with Głogów started back in 2006 and over the years a total of over 20 Solaris vehicles, including 4 hybrid buses, have joined the town’s fleet.

Today, Solaris Bus & Coach is a leading manufacturer of zero-emission products for public transport. The bus maker is a pioneer when it comes to delivering modern solutions for sustainable public transport and offers not only technologically advanced electric vehicles but also a comprehensive charging infrastructure. To date, over 2,000 battery-powered electric buses have been delivered to our customers in 21 European countries, and contracts for another 1,000 units are currently being executed.

SOURCE: Solaris