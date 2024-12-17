Solaris delivers the world’s first electric bus with a battery passport

The world's first series-produced bus with a battery passport is the Solaris Urbino 18 electric model, which has just joined the BVG fleet in Berlin

The world’s first series-produced bus with a battery passport is the Solaris Urbino 18 electric model, which has just joined the BVG fleet in Berlin. The battery passport is a digital document providing detailed information on the battery’s origin and composition, fostering more responsible and sustainable raw material management. Solaris delivered the battery passport vehicle three years ahead of EU regulations, which will require a battery passport in all electric vehicles starting in 2027.

Solaris has delivered to Berlin the Urbino 18 electric bus, the world’s first series-produced to feature a battery passport. The model is equipped with Solaris High Energy batteries with a capacity of about 700 kWh. It is the first of 50 articulated electric buses ordered by BVG Berlin at the end of 2023, with the entire order set to be completed by 2025. All vehicles in this order will come with battery passports.

According to the new Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 12 July 2023 concerning batteries and waste batteries, a digital battery passport will be required from February 18, 2027, for each battery, including those in electric vehicles.

A battery passport is a digital document that provides detailed information about a battery – its composition, origin of materials, environmental impact and data necessary for proper recycling. Required data includes information on the chemical composition, critical raw material content, carbon footprint, and share of renewable materials. Information on the battery in the Urbino 18 electric buses operated by BVG Berlin is available by scanning the QR code taped to the component.

The document aims to increase transparency throughout the battery lifecycle – from raw material extraction and use to recycling. Electric vehicle batteries contain valuable and rare materials, and their responsible management is crucial for preserving natural resources and minimizing environmental impact. The battery passport enables the tracking of raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, promoting responsible and ethical sourcing. Access to detailed data on composition and environmental impact also supports efficient recycling and optimal use of renewable materials.

Solaris is the European leader in e-mobility, ranking first in terms of the total number of zero-emission buses – battery and hydrogen – delivered since 2012. Solaris buses equipped with batteries include not only electric buses, but also hydrogen vehicles and trolleybuses. To date, Solaris has delivered over 5,000 zero-emission vehicles, with orders continuing to grow. As e-mobility expands, the number of batteries in use increases, making responsible management of this strategic zero-emission transport component essential. The company’s structures include the Solaris Battery HUB, a battery competence centre that comprehensively manages all battery-related operations and advances the development of a circular economy for lithium-ion manages battery operations.

SOURCE: Solaris