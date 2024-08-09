Solaris delivers hydrogen-powered buses to yet another city in Germany

Solaris continues to supply hydrogen buses to the German market. This time the customer is REVG Kerpen, which has ordered a total of 26 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses

Solaris continues to supply hydrogen buses to the German market. This time the customer is REVG Kerpen, which has ordered a total of 26 Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen buses. The manufacturer has already delivered the first two units to Kerpen, marking the debut of Solaris buses in the city. Deliveries of the remaining vehicles are scheduled for 2025.

Solaris, a leading European hydrogen bus producer, will deliver to REVG Kerpen, a public transport operator based at Kerpen, Germany, a total of 26 state-of-the-art hydrogen buses. The order includes the Urbino 12 hydrogen and is expected to get completed in 2025. It’s the first collaboration between Solaris and REVG Kerpen.

“We are honoured to bring our state-of-the-art hydrogen-powered buses to Kerpen, marking a significant moment in the evolution of the transport sector. REVG Kerpen’s choice underlines their commitment to pioneering sustainable transport solutions. Together, we are on a journey towards a greener future, driven by innovation and environmental responsibility,” said Christian Goll, Managing Director of Solaris Deutschland. z o.o.

The ordered buses will be equipped with a 70 kW hydrogen fuel cells that generate electrical energy onboard and powered by central electric motors. In addition, the Urbino hydrogen buses will be equipped with Solaris High Power batteries to support fuel cell operation during peak demand.

The growing interest in hydrogen technology across Europe, particularly for zero-emission transport, is evident. Solaris maintains its position as the largest hydrogen bus manufacturer in Europe, capturing 44.5% of the market share in 2023 alone. The German market, in particular, is actively investing in hydrogen-powered buses. Solaris Urbino hydrogen buses already operating in cities such as Cologne, Wuppertal, Hofolding, Weimar, Frankfurt, Gross-Zimmern, Aschaffenburg and the Munich metropolitan area. Additionally, further contracts are in progress, with cities including, Krefeld, Güstrow, Gross-Gerau, Hamburg, Gummersbach and Duisburg on the horizon.

SOURCE: Solaris