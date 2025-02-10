Solaris delivers first hydrogen buses to Bologna

Solaris Bus & Coach has delivered the first of 137 ordered hydrogen buses to Bologna and Ferrara, Italy

Solaris Bus & Coach has delivered the first of 137 ordered hydrogen buses to Bologna and Ferrara, Italy. This marks the initial phase of a large-scale order placed by the transport operator TPER at the end of 2023. Under this contract, Solaris will supply 137 Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for Bologna and to Ferrara.

Bologna and Ferrara are undertaking hydrogen bus deployment projects. TPER, the primary public transport operator in the Emilia-Romagna region, has received the first 37 of 137 hydrogen buses ordered for Bologna and Ferrara.

“We are honored to contribute to such an ambitious project. The delivery of the first hydrogen buses to Bologna represents a significant milestone in the advancement of sustainable public transport. The Urbino 12 hydrogen buses will help improve air quality, enhancing the well-being of residents in the city and the region,” said Javier Iriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach, during the official presentation of the hydrogen buses in Bologna.

The Solaris Urbino 12 hydrogen is a fully zero-emission vehicle, offering quiet operation and an environmentally sustainable solution. The fuel cell generates electric power by combining hydrogen with oxygen, producing only water vapor as a byproduct. The 70 kW fuel cell draws hydrogen from five roof-mounted tanks with a total capacity of 37.5 kg of hydrogen.

The Urbino hydrogen buses for TPER feature a fully low-floor design and are equipped with air conditioning, a monitoring system, and a platform for wheelchairs and strollers. The Bologna fleet is configured in two versions: 70 three-door hydrogen Urbino 12 buses for urban routes and 67 two-door vehicles for city and suburban lines connecting the cities with its metropolitan area.

The deployment of hydrogen buses in Bologna is the result of a strategic partnership between TPER, the city authorities, and Solaris Bus & Coach. The investment in these modern vehicles is co-financed by EU funds from the PNRR plan and TPER’s own resources.

Interest in hydrogen technology is steadily increasing across Europe, particularly in the zero-emission transport sector. As the largest manufacturer of hydrogen buses in Europe, Solaris offers both 12- and 18-meter models. To date, the company has delivered over 430 hydrogen buses to cities in Italy, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Latvia, and France. An additional 400 hydrogen buses have been ordered or are currently being delivered across the continent. Besides Bologna and Ferrara, Urbino hydrogen buses can also be seen on Italian roads in Venice, Bolzano, Modena, Mantua, and Pescara.

Among the participants in the event were: Giuseppina Gualtieri, President and CEO of Tper S.p.A.; Paolo Paolillo, Director of Tper S.p.A.; Javier Iriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach; Riccardo Cornetto, Sales Director of Solaris Italia Srl; Michele Campaniello, Councillor for New Mobility of the Municipality of Bologna; Paolo Burani, Chairman of the Commission for Territory, Environment, and Mobility of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

SOURCE: Solaris