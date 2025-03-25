Solaris debuts in another European country

The Ministry of Transport of the Canton of Sarajevo ordered 10 articulated trolleybuses from Solaris. The delivery of the Trollino 18 vehicles is scheduled for mid-2026. With this order, Bosnia and Herzegovina will join the impressive list of 36 countries with Solaris vehicles.

Representatives of the Ministry of Transport of the Sarajevo Canton and Solaris Bus & Coach have signed a contract for the purchase of 10 Trollino trolleybuses, each 18 meters long. These modern, zero-emission, and quiet trolleybuses will be delivered to Sarajevo in mid-2026. The procurement tender for these trolleybuses was conducted and financed in collaboration with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

In addition to traditional trolleybus drives, the articulated Trollino 18 for Sarajevo will be equipped with batteries, allowing them to cover distances of up to 20 km without connection to the overhead catenary system.

With this order, Bosnia and Herzegovina will join the list of countries where Solaris’ modern buses and trolleybuses serve urban transport systems. Until recently, this list included 33 countries, but in the past few months, the United States and Canada have been added. Bosnia and Herzegovina will become the 36th country to incorporate Solaris vehicles into its modern and sustainable public transport system.

To date, Solaris has delivered more than 5,500 zero-emission vehicles, including battery-electric buses, hydrogen buses, and trolleybuses. Solaris is the European market leader in trolleybuses. In 2024, the company held more than 60% of the market share and, to date, has delivered nearly 2,500 trolleybuses to customers in 70 cities. The largest single order completed so far was last year’s delivery of 100 Trollino 12 trolleybuses to Bucharest.

In the photo, from the left: Kepa Mendikute, Director of Commercial and Technical Bidding Office, Solaris Bus & Coach, Adnan Šteta, Minister of Transport, Canton of Sarajevo.

SOURCE: Solaris