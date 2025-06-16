Solaris at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Hamburg

At this year’s UITP Global Public Transport Summit, taking place from 15 to 18 June 2025 in Hamburg, Solaris is presenting its Urbino 12 electric bus featuring a modular drive system

At this year’s UITP Global Public Transport Summit, taking place from 15 to 18 June 2025 in Hamburg, Solaris is presenting its Urbino 12 electric bus featuring a modular drive system. The company’s experts also take an active part in panel discussions dedicated to the transformation of public transport.

UITP, the International Association of Public Transport, is the world’s largest organization bringing together stakeholders in urban mobility. Held every two years, the UITP Summits are key industry events that gather mobility sector organizations around innovation and the future of public transport.

The 2025 edition of the UITP Summit is being held in Hamburg from 15 to 18 June. Solaris is showcasing its Urbino 12 electric bus with a modular drive system at the event. The company’s experts are also involved in the congress programme, actively participating in expert debates on the future of urban mobility, including innovations in battery and hydrogen bus technology.

The Urbino 12 electric battery bus presented by Solaris at the UITP Summit is an innovative vehicle, first unveiled at Mobility Move 2024 in Berlin. Its modular drive architecture made it possible to eliminate the traditional engine tower, which resulted in increased passenger capacity while maintaining long range. This design also allows all batteries to be placed on the roof. The next-generation batteries, with a capacity of over 600 kWh, offer a range of 600 km (based on eSORT 2 testing). In addition, the Urbino 12 electric complies with the latest safety and cybersecurity standards, including the so-called GSR2 regulation. The vehicle has been awarded the prestigious Sustainable Bus Award 2025 in the “Urban” category.

We warmly invite you to visit the Solaris stand No. 120 in Hall A4 at the Hamburg Messe exhibition centre from 15 to 18 June 2025.

SOURCE: Solaris