Solaris: 105 electric buses to go to Milan

Solaris Bus & Coach has secured another contract to supply electric vehicles to Milan

Solaris Bus & Coach has secured another contract to supply electric vehicles to Milan. This time, the Italian metropolis will welcome 105 Urbino 18 electric buses. Consequently, the public transport operator ATM Milano has become one of the largest recipients of zero-emission buses featuring the Solaris brand. The delivery of the 105 articulated Solaris e-buses will start in first half of 2025.

As many as 105 articulated Solaris Urbino 18 electric buses have been ordered by the Italian carrier ATM Milano. This marks yet another order to have been placed by Milan recently. The partnership between Solaris and ATM in Milan began in 2014. Since then, the carrier has ordered nearly 500 vehicles from the manufacturer. Interestingly, since 2018, Solaris has been supplying Milan solely with zero-emission vehicles.

“Solaris e-buses have become a permanent fixture in the landscape of European towns and cities, pursuing their mission to boost zero-emission mobility. Milan sets an impressive example by heavily investing in sustainable transport. We are very pleased to be a partner in this transition,” said Javier Iriarte, CEO of Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o.

The order placed by ATM Milano involves the Urbino 18 electric model. This articulated Solaris e-bus will be equipped with Solaris High Energy batteries with a total capacity of 700 kWh. Similar to previous e-buses delivered to Milan, the newly commissioned units will be charged through both a pantograph and plug-in technology. The urban infrastructure has been optimized to allow regular recharging using chargers placed along the route, ensuring a practically unlimited all-day driving range.

The Solaris brand continues to solidify its position in the Italian market, particularly in the segment of battery-powered electric and hydrogen buses. This year alone, the bus maker has signed contracts for the supply of 98 Urbino e-buses to Cagliari and 90 hydrogen buses to Venice. Additionally, Solaris will carry out the largest-ever order for hydrogen buses in Europe, producing 130 hydrogen-powered buses for Bologna.

SOURCE: Solaris