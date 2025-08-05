SolarEdge announces strategic partnership with Schaeffler for EV charging infrastructure

Agreement to support Schaeffler in their strategic objective to deploy around 2300 charging points in Europe by 2030

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., a global leader in smart energy technology, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Schaeffler, a leading automotive and industrial supplier, to deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and software across Schaeffler sites. The partnership will support Schaeffler in commissioning around 2300 charging points in Europe.

By integrating hardware and SolarEdge’s EV charging software capabilities into Schaeffler’s infrastructure, the collaboration will enable Schaeffler employees and fleet vehicle drivers to charge their EVs at company locations, starting with the newly electrified parking lot at Schaeffler’s Technology Center (Technologiezentrum) at its global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Powered by SolarEdge’s Wevo technology, now part of its advanced ONE for C&I energy optimization platform, the solution is designed to deliver a frictionless charging experience for employees including a custom app.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Schaeffler,” said Naama Ohana, Chief Commercial & Industrial Division at SolarEdge. “Our solar technology has powered Schaeffler rooftops with safe, reliable energy for many years. Now, our Enterprise Service Group is proud to further support Schaeffler’s energy transition by delivering EV charging software, services, and hardware. This is a great example of how our advanced software capabilities can add value to our customers’ energy transition strategy.”

SOURCE: SolarEdge