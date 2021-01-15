Sogefi sells filtration plant in Spain

Sogefi sold its Filtration plant in Cerdanyola, Spain, to Fragola International Group. The transaction excludes the After Market activities in Spain, that will remain within Sogefi’s perimeter.

The disposed activity had sales of € 9 million in 2020. Enterprise value for the transaction is estimated around € 1.4 million.

The sale of the Spanish Filtration plant is part of Sogefi’s plan to rationalize its production

footprint in Europe.

For Fragola International Group, a company specialized in automotive technical parts and packaging, the acquisition provides a consolidation of its European footprint.

SOURCE: Sogefi