Sogefi diesel expertise on the best-selling light commercial vehicles

Sogefi, the automotive component company of CIR Group, and the European leader for OE diesel filters shows its expertise in the light commercial vehicles market (LCV) as supplier of diesel filters for 7 of the top 10 best-selling LCVs in 2019.

LCV car parc increased of more than 2.1 million vehicles in 2019, marking the seventh consecutive year of growth across the European Union.

No matter where you are in Europe, you will inevitably meet a professional with one of these

vehicles (Ford Transit, Renault Traffic, Citroen Berlingo, PSA Partner, Opel / Vauxhall Vivaro). As these users are for the most part professionals who need a robust and reliable vehicle, this demonstrates the full confidence of OEMs in Sogefi to meet higher requirements.

The latest example of Sogefi technology know-how in diesel filters concerns a diesel fuel filter module fitted on several LCVs of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (RNM) group – one of the leaders in the light-duty trucks and vans segment.

The diesel fuel filter module

Sogefi has developed a highly innovative diesel fuel filter module made up of a very robust steel bowl riveted with a metallic/plastic head, incorporating a water level sensor and an optimized electrical fuel heater to guarantee reliable starts even on the coldest mornings whatever fuel quality is being used.

Based on Sogefi’s Diesel3Tech™ technology, this filter protects both engine and injection system, even under extreme water contamination levels. Diesel3Tech™ separates water droplets (down to 10µm) from fuel and stores water in a dedicated water tank. Once targeted water level is reached, water in fuel sensor lights up a warning light on the dashboard. This way separated water can be removed from the water tank through the drain screw.

The filter element, thanks to exclusive Sogefi’s media pleating technology, offers outstanding dust holding capacity in a reduced footprint.

Thanks to the riveted construction, the filter is sealed during assembly in a clean white room and can’t be contaminated prior to be assembled on vehicle. This way during service the final customer benefits from Sogefi’s cleanliness experience built on OEM most stringent standards. That avoid any risk of damaging modern and sensitive fuel injection components.

SOURCE: Sogefi