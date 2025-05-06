Snowflake drives the future of automotive with new AI-powered solutions

Snowflake’s automotive solutions empower manufacturers like CarMax and Nissan with advanced data and AI solutions to drive innovation and efficiency

Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, today announced the continued expansion and significant momentum of its AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing with a focused acceleration of automotive-specific solutions. Since April 2023, Snowflake has seen significant adoption of its platform within the manufacturing sector, including a substantial 416% increase in the development of Data Application and Data Collaboration initiatives, reflecting the growing use of Snowflake to build custom manufacturing solutions and securely share data. Additionally, Snowflake has seen a 185% increase in Analytics deployments as manufacturers leverage the platform for deeper business insights, and a 188% growth in Data Science solutions deployed for advanced predictive modeling and AI applications.

Now, Snowflake is further tailoring its AI Data Cloud to meet the unique demands of the automotive industry. This strategic investment reflects the growing demand from global manufacturers, including those in the automotive sector, seeking to accelerate their digital transformation and AI-driven innovation. Global technology and manufacturing companies like Siemens already leverage Snowflake to transform operations across their businesses with AI and advanced analytics, while maintaining strict security and governance standards.

The automotive industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by four key trends: connected and software defined vehicles, autonomous driving, electrification, and advanced manufacturing (Industry 4.0). This evolution generates massive volumes of data across vehicle development, manufacturing, supply chain, and after-sales services. Snowflake’s powerful data sharing and AI capabilities, combined with specialized partner solutions, enable the entire auto ecosystem of suppliers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distribution, sales, and service providers to seamlessly collaborate on vehicle development, optimize production processes, and leverage real-time data insights across the entire automotive value chain. Notably, 80% of major automotive OEMs already rely on Snowflake’s platform for their data and AI initiatives.1

Automotive industry leaders, such as CarMax, Cox Automotive, Nissan, Penske Logistics, and more, are already using Snowflake’s existing easy, connected, and trusted platform to transform their automotive operations through advanced analytics, real-time connected vehicle insights, and secure data collaboration.

“Snowflake’s platform has increased CarMax’s ability to navigate the unique challenges of the used car market,” said Abhi Bhatt, VP of Data & Analytics Engineering at CarMax. “By modernizing our data platform with Snowflake, we’ve enhanced our agility to respond quickly to market changes, improved our data coverage, and enabled delivery of a more seamless customer experience. Snowflake’s platform provides the scalable and AI-ready foundation to continue innovating and leading in the automotive retail space.”

“Snowflake is a critical component of Subaru of New England’s cloud strategy,” said Guy Mitrano, Vice President, Chief Information & Digital Officer at Subaru of New England. “It’s helping us future-proof our data foundation and deliver faster, smarter insights to our internal teams and Retailers – empowering us to make better decisions, support our business operations, and scale with the automotive industry’s rapid digital transformation.”

“Modern vehicles are generating unprecedented volumes of data, and automotive companies need AI solutions that are easy to implement, capable of handling massive datasets from across the entire value chain, and trusted for critical decisions,” said Tim Long, Global Head of Manufacturing at Snowflake. “Snowflake’s automotive solutions build on our manufacturing expertise to provide the automotive industry with the foundation they need to integrate data across their operations, scale their connected vehicle initiatives, and accelerate innovation in this rapidly evolving market.”

Leveraging a comprehensive partner ecosystem and rich data marketplace, Snowflake is enabling automotive businesses to:

Integrate Data and Connect Silos Across the Automotive Lifecycle : Enable seamless data sharing across design systems, production environments, connected vehicles, service operations, and warranty systems to provide a holistic view of vehicle performance and customer experience. Accelerate development cycles, reduce operational costs, and deliver enhanced services by breaking down barriers between business units, systems, clouds, and partners.

: Enable seamless data sharing across design systems, production environments, connected vehicles, service operations, and warranty systems to provide a holistic view of vehicle performance and customer experience. Accelerate development cycles, reduce operational costs, and deliver enhanced services by breaking down barriers between business units, systems, clouds, and partners. Leverage a Scalable and Performant Platform for Connected Vehicle Data : Support the massive data volumes generated by software-defined and autonomous vehicles with an architecture designed for high-resolution sensor and camera data. Decouple storage from compute to efficiently manage exponential growth while maintaining performance. Consolidate all vehicle streams into a single platform that scales without compromising accessibility or insights.

: Support the massive data volumes generated by software-defined and autonomous vehicles with an architecture designed for high-resolution sensor and camera data. Decouple storage from compute to efficiently manage exponential growth while maintaining performance. Consolidate all vehicle streams into a single platform that scales without compromising accessibility or insights. Drive New Revenue Opportunities Through Data Monetization and Enhanced Customer Experiences : Create new revenue streams by securely sharing and monetizing automotive data products through Snowflake Marketplace. Gain a comprehensive view of customer interactions across all touchpoints to deliver personalized experiences and services. Enable secure collaboration with ecosystem partners while maintaining strict privacy controls and compliance.

: Create new revenue streams by securely sharing and monetizing automotive data products through Snowflake Marketplace. Gain a comprehensive view of customer interactions across all touchpoints to deliver personalized experiences and services. Enable secure collaboration with ecosystem partners while maintaining strict privacy controls and compliance. Unlock and Scale Advanced Analytics with AI/ML Capabilitie s: Democratize access to AI and ML tools across the organization, enabling teams to develop predictive models without specialized infrastructure. Accelerate innovation in vehicle design, production quality, and maintenance by analyzing billions of observations from thousands of sensors. Leverage your preferred development languages and tools to build custom AI applications that transform operations and customer engagement.

s: Democratize access to AI and ML tools across the organization, enabling teams to develop predictive models without specialized infrastructure. Accelerate innovation in vehicle design, production quality, and maintenance by analyzing billions of observations from thousands of sensors. Leverage your preferred development languages and tools to build custom AI applications that transform operations and customer engagement. Optimize Supply Chain Resilience and Operational Efficiency: Gain real-time visibility across suppliers, inventory systems, and logistics partners to mitigate disruptions and reduce costs. Improve demand forecasting accuracy, minimize stockouts, and reduce excess inventory. Transform fragmented information systems into a unified platform that accelerates time to market and enables collaborative, data-driven decision-making.

Snowflake’s extension into automotive represents a natural evolution in helping the auto ecosystem transform from traditional manufacturers into digital consumer device companies, empowering them to navigate the most significant technological disruption in the industry’s history. To accelerate industry innovation, Snowflake’s comprehensive ecosystem of partners, including leaders like Accenture, AWS, Deloitte, and EY, delivers additional automotive-focused solutions, technologies, and expertise. Additionally, Blue Yonder, CGI, Cirrus Link Solutions, Concept Reply, DXC Technology, evolv Consulting, HighByte, HiveMQ, kipi.ai, LandingAI, LTIMindtree, Mendix, Sigma, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Tredence Inc. and Vertex Software have developed specialized solutions on Snowflake’s platform to drive product transformation through accelerated software-defined vehicle development, manufacturing transformation through AI-powered quality control and predictive maintenance, and supply chain transformation through real-time visibility and optimization. Through Snowflake Marketplace, automotive companies can get direct access to third-party data sets including dealer insights, EV charging station information, automotive trends and consumer behavior, driving mobility data, and vehicle inventory data to enhance their analytics and decision-making capabilities.

SOURCE: Snowflake