SMMT:Double-digit decline for new van market in November

New light commercial vehicle (LCV) registrations experienced a double-digit decline in November, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The market fell -11.1%, with 26,486 new vans and pick-ups registered – the third consecutive monthly fall.

All segments experienced declines, with demand for smaller vans falling the most, down -21.7%. Pick-ups were next, down -14.4%, followed by 4x4s, larger vans, and vans weighing 2.0T-2.5T, which dropped -10.0%, -9.4%, and -8.9% respectively. Year-to-date, the LCV market has fallen -4.1% with 334,133 new vans joining UK roads, broadly in line with expectations.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “While the market decline is worrying, it remains at an historically high level. Nevertheless, economic and political uncertainty continues to affect business confidence and with it new van purchasing patterns which is damaging, both for the market and for efforts to improve air quality. Getting more of the latest, Euro 6 LCVs onto our roads is the fastest way to reduce emissions so, to avoid a prolonged downturn, it is vital that government works to restore the conditions that give operators confidence to invest in their fleets.”

