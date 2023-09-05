SMMT: UK van market continues growth in August

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market grew for the eighth consecutive month in August, rising 5.0% to 16,303 units, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market grew for the eighth consecutive month in August, rising 5.0% to 16,303 units, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), during what is traditionally a smaller volume month ahead of the September plate change.

The market for medium-sized vans, those weighing greater than 2.0 to 2.5 tonnes, drove growth in the month, surging 72.1% to 2,718 units with 4x4s and pickups also proving popular, demand rising 163.9% and 22.3% respectively to a combined 1,693 units.

Registrations of the largest LCVs, those weighing greater than 2.5 to 3.5 tonnes, meanwhile, decreased, falling -5.1% to 11,549 units, although they still represented the majority (70.8%) of all new van deliveries. Registrations of vans weighing up to and including 2.0 tonnes also fell, down -30.4% to 343 units.

Battery electric van registrations grew 18.9% to 1,122 units to take a 6.9% market share in August. 11,414 zero emission electric vans have been registered so far this year, up 16.4% on the same period in 2022 as more businesses switch on to the benefits they offer in terms of competitive running costs and zero emissions at the tailpipe.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

Another month of growth for new van sales is good news and a sign that the market is well on the way to recovery. That more operators are choosing electric models is also positive, given the massive investments made by van makers into these vehicles, including at plants in the UK. Diesel models, however, still make up more than nine in ten registrations, proof of how far the market must move if it is to decarbonise. With an end of sale dates and a ZEV mandate looming, we must pull every lever to deliver the transition.

SOURCE: SMMT