SMMT: UK engine production down -35.1% in August as sector braces for coronavirus second wave

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

These figures come at an extremely worrying time for the sector as it braces for a second wave of coronavirus. Further restrictions both here and in important export destinations will dent consumer and business confidence and inject yet more uncertainty into an already fragile market. Meanwhile, the end of the Brexit transition period looms large and while yesterday’s announcements by the Chancellor are welcome, we urgently need a zero tariff deal agreed and in place by year-end to safeguard skilled manufacturing jobs in this sector.