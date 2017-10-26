Home > News Releases > Manufacturing and Logistics News Releases > SMMT: UK engine manufacturing surpasses 2 million in Q3 – the first time since records began

SMMT: UK engine manufacturing surpasses 2 million in Q3 – the first time since records began

October 26, 2017

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “UK engine manufacturing has repeatedly demonstrated the benefits of long-term investment into R&D and plants. It’s pleasing to see production exceed the 2 million mark already but future success depends on strong demand at home and abroad. The European market, which is the destination for the majority of our engines, continues to grow so it’s important we maintain free and frictionless access.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.
Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017