SMMT: UK engine manufacturing surpasses 2 million in Q3 – the first time since records began

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “UK engine manufacturing has repeatedly demonstrated the benefits of long-term investment into R&D and plants. It’s pleasing to see production exceed the 2 million mark already but future success depends on strong demand at home and abroad. The European market, which is the destination for the majority of our engines, continues to grow so it’s important we maintain free and frictionless access.”

