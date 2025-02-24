SMMT: UK Automotive launches veterans career guide to boost workforce for ‘green growth decade’

SMMT partners with Mission Automotive to launch veterans career guide and boost recruitment of ex-Armed Forces personnel

The UK automotive sector has today launched a new sector career guide for veterans in a bid to recruit more ex-Armed Forces personnel to help bring additional talent into a workforce that is upskilling for a green future. The guide, launched by Mission Automotive in partnership with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), aims to encourage recent Forces leavers consider a new career in the automotive industry – with advice on everything from the different sectors, roles and skills with high demand, to the qualifications needed to get a job.

For years the automotive industry has provided a range of career choices for Veterans, who offer relevant expertise and transferrable skills in everything from analytics to engineering. Many joining the sector enjoy long-term and rewarding careers, with salaries up to 14% higher than the UK average1 – and with up to 40,000 new automotive jobs expected to be created by 2030,2 the opportunities are huge.

The rapidly developing industry and journey to electrified, connected and automated vehicles means the variety of roles on offer is unprecedented. From manufacturing to engineering, software design to supply chain, the aftermarket, sales and motorsport, there are immense opportunities for Armed Forces leavers and businesses to succeed together.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

The valuable skills and experience provided by Service Leavers are crucial to the industry’s future, especially as we shift to increasingly advanced technologies. Our continued work with Mission Automotive and the release of the veterans career guide should encourage and support Forces Leavers who are considering the automotive sector as a career path at such an important time for the industry.

James Cameron, Founder and CEO of Mission Automotive, said,

Marking five years of the Mission Automotive initiative in partnership with SMMT is a testament to the incredible impact that industry collaboration can have on the Armed Forces community. Since 2019, we have helped demonstrate that veterans are a national strategic asset; bringing unmatched skills, discipline, and leadership to a sector undergoing rapid transformation. Our goal is to create long-term, meaningful employment pathways that not only uplift the Armed Forces community but also strengthen the UK’s workforce as a whole, ensuring no talent goes untapped in this green growth decade.

An initiative first launched in 2019 by Mission Motorsport, the Forces’ Motorsport Charity, Mission Automotive draws from an Armed Forces culture of inclusivity. It is supported by the Ministry of Defence in partnership with The Royal Foundation and SMMT, which was awarded gold status by the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme for supporting and providing job opportunities to the Forces community.3

The National Transition Event, which Mission Motorsport is hosting today at Silverstone, brings together Veterans, Forces Leavers and their families for networking, LinkedIn and CV writing advice, and the chance to be driven on the iconic Silverstone GP Circuit.

