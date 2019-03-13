SMMT statement on tariff announcement

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive:

Today’s announcement does not resolve the devastating effect a ‘no deal’ Brexit would have on the automotive industry. No policy on tariffs can come close to compensating for the disruption, cost and job losses that would result from ‘no deal’.

It’s staggering that we are in this position with only days until we are due to leave. Every day ‘no deal’ remains a possibility is another day companies pay the price in expensive contingency measure. ‘No deal’ must be taken off the table immediately and permanently.