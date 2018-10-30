SMMT response to the Budget 2018

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive:

“There are some welcome announcements in the Budget, including further funding for the industrial strategy, in particular the Stephenson Challenge and investment into infrastructure. Amid continuing Brexit uncertainty, however, the automotive industry was looking for a stimulus to boost a flagging new car market. We wanted to see more incentives for consumers to purchase the latest, most environmentally friendly vehicles.

“The forthcoming review into the impact of WLTP on Vehicle Excise Duty and company car tax must, therefore, ensure that motorists buying the latest, cleanest cars are not unfairly penalised. Industry looks forward to working closely with government on this review to ensure we encourage the newest, cleanest vehicles on to our roads rather than incentivising consumers and businesses to keep older vehicles going longer.”

SOURCE: SMMT