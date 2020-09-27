SMMT response to CBI Brexit survey

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

The pandemic has caused immense damage to the automotive sector, with thousands of jobs lost and precious resources diverted to dealing with the crisis at hand. The industry now faces the prospect of a second devastating shock with the threat of a ‘no deal’ Brexit now only weeks away. A comprehensive FTA with the EU that’s tariff and quota free is essential if we are to have any chance of recovery and a future which safeguards livelihoods and our reputation as an attractive destination for investment.