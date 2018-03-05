SMMT: New van registrations

The UK’s new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market saw a rise of 6.4% in February 2018, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). 844 more vans and pickups hit British roads in February compared with 2017 – the best February performance in a decade.1

Driving the growth, medium vans weighing 2.0-2.5 tonnes and pick-ups saw double-digit increases, rising 19.9% and 14.2% respectively. Demand for large vans weighing 2.5-3.5 tonnes also increased by 2.5%. Car derived vans weighing less than 2.0 tonnes was the only segment to decline, falling -2.4%, although representing just 24 fewer being driven off forecourts in February than the same period last year.

Meanwhile, year-to-date figures showed February’s rise in demand balanced January’s decline with only 44 less vehicles driven off forecourts this year compared to last.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “February is typically a quiet month as buyers await the March plate change so the rise in demand is welcome news. However, with so much uncertainty in the UK at the moment and weak business confidence, we can expect further fluctuations in demand for the rest of the year.”

