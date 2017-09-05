SMMT: New car registration figures by nation for August 2017

The table below shows new car registration figures for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Top performers by model are also listed in the attached sheet. Providing SMMT is acknowledged as the source, these figures may be quoted.

Aug

2016 Aug

2017 % change Year-to-

date 2016 Year-to-

date 2017 % change ENGLAND 68,367 64,399 -5.8 1,441,461 1,413,536 -1.9 NORTHERN IRELAND 4,023 3,647 -9.3 41,891 39,580 -5.5 SCOTLAND 6,475 5,827 -10.0 135,031 129,522 -4.1 WALES 2,492 2,242 -10.0 57,483 52,850 -8.1 Total 81,357 76,115 -6.4 1,675,866 1,635,488 -2.4

Note: Channel Islands and Isle of Man new car registrations not included

