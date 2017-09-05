SMMT: New car registration figures by nation for August 2017

The table below shows new car registration figures for England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Top performers by model are also listed in the attached sheet. Providing SMMT is acknowledged as the source, these figures may be quoted.
|Aug
2016
|Aug
2017
|% change
|Year-to-
date 2016
|Year-to-
date 2017
|% change
|ENGLAND
|68,367
|64,399
|-5.8
|1,441,461
|1,413,536
|-1.9
|NORTHERN IRELAND
|4,023
|3,647
|-9.3
|41,891
|39,580
|-5.5
|SCOTLAND
|6,475
|5,827
|-10.0
|135,031
|129,522
|-4.1
|WALES
|2,492
|2,242
|-10.0
|57,483
|52,850
|-8.1
|Total
|81,357
|76,115
|-6.4
|1,675,866
|1,635,488
|-2.4
Note: Channel Islands and Isle of Man new car registrations not included