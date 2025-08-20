SMMT: July 2025 new car pre-registration figures

SMMT released figures for July pre-registrations in the UK new car market

SMMT released figures for July pre-registrations in the UK new car market. The data shows the number of cars disposed of by vehicle manufacturers in July 2025 that were defined as pre-registrations.

The Supply of New Cars Order 2000 requires motor manufacturers to publish the number of pre-registered cars supplied and the gross income received by suppliers from selling those pre-registered cars. This information is published on a monthly basis.

July new car pre-registration

Marque % Total 2024 market Volume disposed Gross revenue VOLKSWAGEN 8.52% 11 £344,559.21 BMW 6.41% 0 £0.00 AUDI 6.27% 32 £1,081,927.45 KIA 5.75% 0 £0.00 FORD 5.63% 0 £0.00 MERCEDES 5.26% 0 £0.00 TOYOTA 5.19% 0 £0.00 NISSAN 5.14% 0 £0.00 HYUNDAI 4.70% – – MG 4.18% 2 £61,044.00 VAUXHALL 4.04% 0 £0.00 SKODA 4.03% 6 £178,940.78 PEUGEOT 3.53% 0 £0.00 VOLVO 3.40% 18 £720,000.00 LAND ROVER 3.14% 0 £0.00 RENAULT 2.97% 12 £26,335.77 TESLA 2.58% – – MINI 2.41% 0 £0.00 SEAT 1.88% 27 £541,002.47 DACIA 1.61% 7 £18,177.98 HONDA 1.57% 0 £0.00 CUPRA 1.56% – – CITROEN 1.56% 0 £0.00 MAZDA 1.46% 0 £0.00 SUZUKI 1.18% 0 £0.00 PORSCHE 1.02% 1 £100,403.00

Notes:

The Supply of New Cars Order 2000:

Pre-registered car

A new car which a supplier has caused to be registered before the terms and conditions of its supply to an end-user have been agreed, but does not include:

(a) a car so registered because its certificate of conformity with a vehicle type-approved under the EC Vehicle Type Approval Scheme is about to become invalid

(b) a car retained for a period of at least three months.

Supplier

A person that manufactures cars for supply within, or imports new cars for supply into, the UK, who had a market share of one per cent or more of the total supply of new cars in the UK in the preceding calendar year.

Pre-registrations data

The attached table shows the pre-registration figures for Great Britain, Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man and the Channel Islands in detail. Providing SMMT is acknowledged as the source of this information, the figures may be quoted. Substantial reproduction needs specific approval by SMMT.

SOURCE: SMMT