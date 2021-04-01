SMMT: February 2021 new car pre-registration figures

Today, SMMT released figures for February pre-registrations in the UK new car market. The data shows the number of cars disposed of by vehicle manufacturers in February 2021 that were defined as pre-registrations.

The Supply of New Cars Order 2000 requires motor manufacturers to publish the number of pre-registered cars supplied and the gross income received by suppliers from selling those pre-registered cars. This information is published on a monthly basis.

Issued by SMMT on 1 April 2021

Make % Total 2020 Market Volume Disposed Gross Revenue AUDI 6.61% 3 £166,600.00 BMW 7.08% 0 £0.00 CITROEN 1.72% 0 £0.00 DACIA 1.16% 0 £0.00 FIAT 1.18% 0 £0.00 FORD 9.37% 0 £0.00 HONDA 1.67% 0 £0.00 HYUNDAI 2.91% 0 £0.00 JAGUAR 1.56% 0 £0.00 KIA 4.32% 0 £0.00 LAND ROVER 3.59% 0 £0.00 MAZDA 1.39% 0 £0.00 MERCEDES 6.80% 0 £0.00 MG 1.13% 0 £0.00 MINI 2.83% 2 £49,508.00 NISSAN 4.41% 0 £0.00 PEUGEOT 3.51% 0 £0.00 RENAULT 2.62% 2 £30,977.00 SEAT 2.78% 0 £0.00 SKODA 3.60% 1 £26,150.00 SUZUKI 1.22% 0 £0.00 OTHER BRITISH 1.52% 0 £0.00 TOYOTA 5.63% 0 £0.00 VAUXHALL 5.85% 0 £0.00 VOLKSWAGEN 9.09% 0 £0.00 VOLVO 2.85% 0 £0.00 TOTAL 96.41% 8 £273,235.00

SOURCE: SMMT