SMMT: February 2021 new car pre-registration figures

Today, SMMT released figures for February pre-registrations in the UK new car market. The data shows the number of cars disposed of by vehicle manufacturers in February 2021 that were defined as pre-registrations.
The Supply of New Cars Order 2000 requires motor manufacturers to publish the number of pre-registered cars supplied and the gross income received by suppliers from selling those pre-registered cars. This information is published on a monthly basis.
Issued by SMMT on 1 April 2021
|Make
|% Total 2020 Market
|Volume Disposed
|Gross Revenue
|AUDI
|6.61%
|3
|£166,600.00
|BMW
|7.08%
|0
|£0.00
|CITROEN
|1.72%
|0
|£0.00
|DACIA
|1.16%
|0
|£0.00
|FIAT
|1.18%
|0
|£0.00
|FORD
|9.37%
|0
|£0.00
|HONDA
|1.67%
|0
|£0.00
|HYUNDAI
|2.91%
|0
|£0.00
|JAGUAR
|1.56%
|0
|£0.00
|KIA
|4.32%
|0
|£0.00
|LAND ROVER
|3.59%
|0
|£0.00
|MAZDA
|1.39%
|0
|£0.00
|MERCEDES
|6.80%
|0
|£0.00
|MG
|1.13%
|0
|£0.00
|MINI
|2.83%
|2
|£49,508.00
|NISSAN
|4.41%
|0
|£0.00
|PEUGEOT
|3.51%
|0
|£0.00
|RENAULT
|2.62%
|2
|£30,977.00
|SEAT
|2.78%
|0
|£0.00
|SKODA
|3.60%
|1
|£26,150.00
|SUZUKI
|1.22%
|0
|£0.00
|OTHER BRITISH
|1.52%
|0
|£0.00
|TOYOTA
|5.63%
|0
|£0.00
|VAUXHALL
|5.85%
|0
|£0.00
|VOLKSWAGEN
|9.09%
|0
|£0.00
|VOLVO
|2.85%
|0
|£0.00
|TOTAL
|96.41%
|8
|£273,235.00
SOURCE: SMMT