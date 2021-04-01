SMMT: February 2021 new car pre-registration figures

   April 1, 2021

Today, SMMT released figures for February pre-registrations in the UK new car market. The data shows the number of cars disposed of by vehicle manufacturers in February 2021 that were defined as pre-registrations.

The Supply of New Cars Order 2000 requires motor manufacturers to publish the number of pre-registered cars supplied and the gross income received by suppliers from selling those pre-registered cars. This information is published on a monthly basis.

Issued by SMMT on 1 April 2021

Make % Total 2020 Market Volume Disposed Gross Revenue
AUDI 6.61% 3 £166,600.00
BMW 7.08% 0 £0.00
CITROEN 1.72% 0 £0.00
DACIA 1.16% 0 £0.00
FIAT 1.18% 0 £0.00
FORD 9.37% 0 £0.00
HONDA 1.67% 0 £0.00
HYUNDAI 2.91% 0 £0.00
JAGUAR 1.56% 0 £0.00
KIA 4.32% 0 £0.00
LAND ROVER 3.59% 0 £0.00
MAZDA 1.39% 0 £0.00
MERCEDES 6.80% 0 £0.00
MG 1.13% 0 £0.00
MINI 2.83% 2 £49,508.00
NISSAN 4.41% 0 £0.00
PEUGEOT 3.51% 0 £0.00
RENAULT 2.62% 2 £30,977.00
SEAT 2.78% 0 £0.00
SKODA 3.60% 1 £26,150.00
SUZUKI 1.22% 0 £0.00
OTHER BRITISH 1.52% 0 £0.00
TOYOTA 5.63% 0 £0.00
VAUXHALL 5.85% 0 £0.00
VOLKSWAGEN 9.09% 0 £0.00
VOLVO 2.85% 0 £0.00
TOTAL 96.41%                    8 £273,235.00

SOURCE: SMMT

