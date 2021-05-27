SMMT: Exceptional rise for April UK engine production

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,
April engine production was always going to be up, as last year factory operations ceased amidst the height of the first lockdown. The sector, however, is a long way off a full recovery and engine output levels remain significantly lower than before the pandemic. It is now imperative that a strategy is implemented to support UK engine manufacturing competitiveness, including measures to help companies transition to producing next generation powertrains.
1 2015-2019 average for April is 168,257 units
2 Year-to-date volumes are down -23.7% below five-year average of 871,607 units
SOURCE: SMMT