SMMT: Engine production falls -36.3% in September

Engine production falls -36.3% in September

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “During September the number of engines produced declined by over a third, continuing this worrying trend for the fourth consecutive month. The global shortage of semiconductors continues to stall the production of engines as well as finished vehicles, with the situation unlikely to ease until 2022. Despite yesterday’s budget offering some welcome news for the industry, it represented a missed opportunity to offer much needed short-term support in light of pandemic related supply contraints such as semicoductors.”

SOURCE: SMMT