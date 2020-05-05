SMMT: Coronavirus shrinks UK new van market, as registrations plummet -86.2% in April

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market declined -86.2% in April as nearly all registrations stopped due to coronavirus lockdowns. According to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), just 3,387 LCVs joined UK roads in April, 21,217 fewer than in the same month last year.

Demand for smaller commercial vehicles was hit badly, with just 271 pickups registered in April, down -91.8%, while vans weighing 2.0 tonnes or less saw a -92.3% decline and registrations of mid-sized vans weighing more than 2.0-2.5 tonnes fell -90.4%. Meanwhile, demand for larger vans weighing more than 2.5-3.5 tonnes was down -83.1%, with 2,588 vans delivered to operators, many of them working on the front line of the national crisis.

SOURCE: SMMT