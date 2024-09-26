SMMT: Commercial vehicle production at 14-year high despite August decline

British commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturing fell -10.0% in August, following July’s rise, as 6,044 units rolled out of UK factories, according to new figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

British commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturing fell -10.0% in August, following July’s rise, as 6,044 units rolled out of UK factories, according to new figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). However, due to August being a low output month due to the traditional ‘summer shutdown’, this was equivalent to just 673 fewer units with year to date volumes still 8.8% up on 2019’s pre-pandemic output.1

Exports continued to dominate output, with a very marginal decline of just -0.2%, a year on year loss of just seven vehicles.2 More than half of output (59.3%) was produced for overseas markets, with the EU receiving the lion’s share (97.2%). Production for the UK, meanwhile, declined by -21.3% to 2,457 units.

In the year to date, UK CV plants have produced 78,805 units, a rise of 5.8% on 2023 and the best performance in 14 years despite supply chain disruptions throughout the year.3 Volumes are also up a staggering 72.3% on 2019 levels – driven by exports,4 up 12.0%, with 52,389 units shipped overseas. Output for the domestic market, however, fell -4.7% to 26,416 units.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

A best year-to-date performance since 2010 is fantastic news and a testament to manufacturers’ dedication alongside strong demand overseas for British-built commercial vehicles. While volumes in the month were down, this aligns with expectations as output adjusts and stabilises to the backlog following the pandemic. To boost the confidence of both operator and manufacturer, the industry will now work with government to ensure market conditions remain favourable and decarbonisation remains on top of the agenda – for cars and CVs alike.

SMMT data is subject to periodical revision if additional information becomes available.

1 CV production, August 2019: 5,556 units

2 CV exports, August 2023: 3,594 units

3 CV production, Jan – Aug 2023: 6,717 units; CV production, Jan – Aug 2010: 80,188 units

4 CV production, Jan – Aug 2019: 45,740 units

SOURCE: SMMT