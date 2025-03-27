SMMT: Car output down as sector calls for measures to boost manufacturing and market competitiveness

UK car and commercial vehicle production declined -11.6% in February, to 82,178 units, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

UK car and commercial vehicle production declined -11.6% in February, to 82,178 units, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Manufacturers turned out 10,787 fewer cars, vans, trucks, taxis, buses and coaches than in February the year before, with multiple factors at play, notably soft markets at home and overseas, model changeovers and plant restructuring.

In the 12th consecutive month of decline for car manufacturing, the lion’s share of output was for export, with more than eight-in-10 units shipped abroad in the month and volumes up 1.3% to 60,034 units. Car production for the UK market, meanwhile, fell -33.3% to 13,780 units. The EU remained the largest market for UK car exports, taking 53.5%, followed by the US (19.7%) and China (6.3%). In line with recent trends, while shipments to the EU and China fell -9.6% and -10.9% respectively, those to the US rose 34.6%. Turkey and Japan rounded off the top five car export markets, taking a combined 6.3% share, with shipments up 75.5% and 119.2% respectively.

UK production of battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid cars fell -5.6% to 27,398 units in the month, but still boosted their share marginally to 37.1%, from 36.3% last February. In the year-to-date these electrified cars have taken a 39.6% share of production, up from 36.0% a year ago, with a more modest -2.1% fall in volumes compared with overall output down -11.0%.

CV output, meanwhile, fell -35.9% to 8,364 units, driven primarily by less van production and following last year’s February performance, which was the best since 2008 when output almost doubled. 1 Volumes were driven by domestic demand, accounting for 55.2% of output with volumes up by more than half to 4,621 units. CV exports, however, fell -62.7% to 3,743 units, and with 93.8% heading to the EU, reflecting a drop of 5,956 units shipped to the bloc.

The overall performance reflects the challenges the sector faces globally. Measures are needed urgently to bolster the UK’s competitiveness and drive consumer demand. Yesterday’s Spring Statement by the Chancellor, which offered no support for the industry or consumers, represented a missed opportunity and will delay further the sector’s ability to deliver growth for the UK economy. The forthcoming Industrial and Trade strategies must, therefore, be fast-tracked to signal the UK is open for business, and the £2 billion promised by government via the Automotive Transformation Fund rolled out immediately.

Fundamental to growth will be a strong new vehicle market, one that is increasingly electrified. Government must support all elements of road transport in this transition by cancelling the VED Expensive Car Supplement for EVs, cutting VAT on public charging and new BEV sales, extending the Plug-in Truck Grant and introducing mandatory targets for infrastructure rollout. This would back the industry’s billions of pounds of investment in new factories, models and discounts, and embolden consumers and operators to make the switch.