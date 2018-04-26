Home > News Releases > Manufacturing and Logistics News Releases > SMMT: British engine manufacturing dips in March but Q1 output still up 5%

April 26, 2018

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “The performance of Britain’s engine plants remains strong, with continuing export growth demonstrating the global appeal of the high tech products they produce. To prevent further damaging declines in UK demand, we need consistent measures from government to restore confidence to the market and encourage consumers and businesses to buy the latest low emission vehicles that best suit their driving needs.”
